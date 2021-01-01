Baldwin 85306.LFD Touchscreen Canterbury Left Handed Sectional Inactive Dummy Handleset with Beavertail Interior Lever Lifetime Polished Brass

Baldwin 85306.LFD Touchscreen Canterbury Left Handed Sectional Inactive Dummy Handleset with Beavertail Interior Lever Dummy Set: Dummy handlesets have no latch or locking mechanism but give the appearance of a single cylinder handleset. Typically, dummy handlesets are used as a pull on the inactive side of a double door entry. Pair this with a single cylinder version to make a complete set for a full double door solution. This dummy set comes with both the exterior handleset and the interior.Features:BHMA Grade 2 certifiedConstructed of solid brass for quality and durabilityInstalls easily with all necessary mounting hardware includedCovered by Baldwin's limited lifetime mechanical warrantyStandard finishes have a 1 year limited warranty for exterior applications and a 5 year limited warranty for interior applicationsProduct Technologies: Solid Brass Construction: Baldwin Estate Series products are constructed from solid brass - providing a more luxurious, higher quality feel than door hardware made with lesser metals. When you hold a Baldwin product in your hand, you will immediately notice the difference that solid brass makes – it is heavier, stronger, and smoother than most of the door hardware on the market today. Lifetime Finishes™: Baldwin's multi-patented Lifetime Finishes™ provide unprecedented protection against the effects of weather, normal wear and tear, and even the rigorous test of coastal salt air. By adapting the vapor deposition processed used to create premium gold pens, Baldwin creates a unique surface across your door hardware that is guaranteed to withstand the ravages of time.Specifications:Door Thickness: 1-3/4"Handing: LeftGrip Center to Center: 8"Exterior Height: 12"Exterior Width: 2-7/8"Handle Projection: 2-13/16"Interior Handle Length 4" Lifetime Polished Brass