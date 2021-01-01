Baldwin 85390.LFD Minneapolis Left Handed Dummy Sectional Handleset with 5162 Interior Lever from the Estate Collection Satin Chrome Handleset Dummy

Baldwin 85390.LFD Minneapolis Left Handed Dummy Sectional Handleset with 5162 Interior Lever from the Estate Collection Dummy Set: Baldwin's dummy handlesets have no latch or locking mechanism but give the appearance of a single cylinder handleset. Typically, dummy handlesets are used as a pull on the inactive side of a double door entry. Pair this with a single cylinder version to make a complete set for a full double door solution. This dummy set comes with both the exterior handleset and the interior.Features:The solid forged brass construction is done in the centuries old European tradition making the Estate collection built to last a lifetime.Every Estate handleset is expertly finished and hand polished for the perfect lookThe deadbolt case is formed with heavy steelSpecially-designed reinforcing strike constructed of high grade steel for ultimate strength and durabilityThe cylinder housing is protected with a free-turning exterior cylinder guard fabricated from solid brass to resist gripping or twistingIncludes a left handed interior leverLifetime finishes create a surface highly resistant to the effects of weather and normal wear and tearLimited lifetime warranty for mechanical parts, guaranteeing Baldwin's standard of excellenceProduct Technologies: Solid Forged Brass Construction: All Baldwin hardware begins with raw bars of solid brass which are heated, and pounded into specially made dies—producing a stronger, more substantial product. The difference between lesser metals and heat forged brass is noticeable the minute you hold it in your hands—solid brass is heavier, smoother, and naturally resists corrosion. Lifetime Finishes™: Baldwin's multi-patented Lifetime Finishes™ provide unprecedented protection against the effects of weather, normal wear and tear, and even the rigorous test of coastal salt air. By adapting the vapor deposition processed used to create premium gold pens, Baldwin creates a unique surface across your door hardware that is guaranteed to withstand the ravages of time. Living Finishes: Baldwin Living Finishes, which include Non-Lacquered Brass, Vintage Brass, Oil Rubbed Bronze, and Distressed Oil Rubbed Bronze, are designed to mimic the patina of a well-loved piece of vintage hardware, and as such will change and adapt over time naturally. For those who appreciate the well-worn look of aged door hardware, but still require the strength and durability of a Baldwin finish, Living Finishes are an ideal fit.Specifications:Cross Bore: 2-1/8"Door Thickness: 1-3/4"Handing: LeftGrip Center to Center: 8"Center to Center: 5-1/2"Lever Length: 4-15/32"Projection: 2-23/32"Product Variations:85390.LFD (This Model): Minneapolis Dummy Handleset with Left Handed 5162 Lever Interior Trim from the Estate Collection85390.RFD: Minneapolis Dummy Handleset with Right Handed 5162 Lever Interior Trim from the Estate Collection85390.LENT: Minneapolis Single Cylinder Keyed Entry Handleset with Left Handed 5162 Lever Interior Trim from the Estate Collection85390.RENT: Minneapolis Single Cylinder Keyed Entry Handleset with Right Handed 5162 Lever Interior Trim from the Estate Collection Satin Chrome