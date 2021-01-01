Pfister LF-048-CR Cantara Double Handle 1.2 GPM Centerset Bathroom Faucet Polished Chrome Faucet Bathroom Sink Faucets Double Handle

Pfister LF-048-CR Cantara Double Handle 1.2 GPM Centerset Bathroom Faucet Pfister LF-048-CR Features: Constructed of metal Pfister Pforever Warranty covers finish and function for life Premier finishing process - finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday use Pforever Seal - advanced ceramic disc valve technology with a never leak guarantee Double handle operation - handles rest on 1/4 turn valves Centerset mounting for 4" centers, 3 hole installations ADA compliant - complies with the standards set forth by the Americans with Disabilities Act for bathroom faucets WaterSense Certified product - uses at least 30% less water than standard 2.2 GPM faucets, while still meeting strict performance guide lines Designed for use with standard U.S. plumbing connections All hardware needed for mounting is included with faucet Product Technologies / Benefits: Lifetime Warranty: Pfister Pforever Warranty covers finish and function for life. CAL Green Compliant: Rated to meet or exceed CALGreen criteria, which helps to conserve water in the average home by at least 20%. Push & Seal Drain: No tools required and installs in less than half the time of a standard pop-up drain. Guaranteed tight seal each and every use - simply press to seal and again to open. Pfister LF-048-CR Specifications: Height: 7-1/8" (measured from counter top to the highest part of the faucet) Spout Height: 4-29/32" (measured from counter top to the spout outlet) Spout Reach: 4-7/32" (measured from the center of the faucet base to the center of spout outlet) Faucet Centers: 4" (distance between handle installation holes) Flow Rate (GPM): 1.2 GPM (gallons-per-minute) Number of Handles: 2 Installation Type: Deck Mount Mounting Type: Centerset Faucet Holes: 3 (number of holes required for faucet installation) Faucet Hole Size: 1" Max Deck Thickness: 1-1/4" (cannot mount to thicker decks without use of extension kit) Handle Material: Metal Double Handle Polished Chrome