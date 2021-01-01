Leyden 1 - Light Single Bell Pendant

This single pendant is an ideal pick for your kitchen or entryway. It's made from metal in a matte black finish, and features a lighthouse-inspired frame for a nautical aesthetic. Sitting within the frame is a clear cylindrical glass shade that houses a 100W bulb (not included) that casts a bright glow. This fixture is compatible with a dimmer switch, so you'll always have the right amount of light. Plus, it hangs from an adjustable chain and has a sloped ceiling-compatible canopy.