LexonElec Wired USB Keyboard Mouse Combo Gamer N518 104 Keys White LED Backlit Punk Keycap Ergonomic Pro Gaming Keypad + 1600DPI 4 Buttons Optical.

WIRED RETRO PUNK GAMING KEYBOARD MOUSE SET. 104 keys layout,26 keys at the same time clicking without conflict, retro typewriter type round keycap, ultra slim and bright luster, ABS integrated shell, high durability silicone life, anti magnetic copper wire, rich FN multimedia combination keys, the ergonomics, these provides you with stress-free use, which allows you to use it for long hours without fingers fatigued which is great for gaming, browsing and working, especially women and senior officials. WHITE LED BACKLIT. The keyboard uses a low-illumination monochrome backlight board, with the brightness adjustment, the light is natural and comfortable, to avoid the glare of the light directly to the human eye, ease long-term office fatigue. With two-color injection suspension keycap, even at night to experience the work is quite suitable. BACKLIGHT ADJUSTABLE. Fn+SL: Turn on/off the backlight; Fn+PU: Increase light brightness (Default: Maximum brightness); Fn+PD: Reduce light brightness, w