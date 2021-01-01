From luxeo

LuXeo Lexington Queen-Size Platform Contemporary Bed in Navy Fabric with Black Legs

$226.54 on sale
($478.00 save 53%)
In stock
Buy at walmartusa

Description

Made of quality materials to ensure durability.  Handcrafted detailing for a clean look.  Padded headboard for added comfort and durability.  100% Polyester-blend fabric upholstery in navy color with black accent legs.  Upholstered rails for a refined finish.  Frame construction of engineered wood and plywood.  Hardwood and plywood are CARB 2 compliant to support indoor air safety.  13 wood slats with 2 center support slats for added strength and stability.  Built using fire-retardant foam material and complaint to California 117 standard.  NO box spring required. Sample swatch available upon request.  Included: Headboard, Bed Slats and Upholstered rails.  NOT included: Mattress, Box spring and Bedding Accessories.  Color may vary from actual product due to lighting when taking the picture and from the color on your screen due to monitor color resolution.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com