LuXeo Lexington Queen-Size Platform Contemporary Bed in Navy Fabric with Black Legs

Made of quality materials to ensure durability. Handcrafted detailing for a clean look. Padded headboard for added comfort and durability. 100% Polyester-blend fabric upholstery in navy color with black accent legs. Upholstered rails for a refined finish. Frame construction of engineered wood and plywood. Hardwood and plywood are CARB 2 compliant to support indoor air safety. 13 wood slats with 2 center support slats for added strength and stability. Built using fire-retardant foam material and complaint to California 117 standard. NO box spring required. Sample swatch available upon request. Included: Headboard, Bed Slats and Upholstered rails. NOT included: Mattress, Box spring and Bedding Accessories. Color may vary from actual product due to lighting when taking the picture and from the color on your screen due to monitor color resolution.