Town & Country Living Lexington Damask Tablecloth-Traditional/Stain Resistant/Machine Washable/Cotton Polyester Blend, 70" Round Cream

Dress up your dining table with the Lexington Tablecloth from Town and Country Living. Designed with an elegant, damask scroll pattern, this cotton-rich, heavyweight fabric tablecloth is easy to clean and ideal for formal dinners and holiday celebrations. The cotton and polyester blend tablecloth is highly durable for long-lasting use and wear. It's also stain-resistant and water-repellent and helps to protect your tabletop from stains and spills. To clean the tablecloth, either wipe clean or wash in cold water and tumble dry on a low heat setting. Use an iron on a low heat setting to remove wrinkles and creases, if needed. Measuring 70 inches in diameter (round), this round tablecloth with a classic scroll pattern will create an upscale look in any dining room at an affordable price. The Town and Country Living Lexington Tablecloth is available in a variety of colors so you can choose the hues that best suit your existing dining decor: colors: white, ebony, crème, spruce, ruby, and spice. Each hue is suitable for every season. Enhance your table to the highest standards and add matching linens from the Town and Country Lexington Collection to welcome family and guests with a regal backdrop for place settings and delectable dishes on holidays and special occasions. Coordinating tablecloths, table runners, placemats, chaircovers and napkins are available in a variety of colors and sizes so you can create a decorative dining space that suits the rest of your home decor. Each is sold separately. Use these kitchen accessories from the Lexington collection for everyday use, formal dinner parties or casual dining.