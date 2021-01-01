Town & Country Living Lexington Damask Placemats 13"x19" Rectangle, Stain Resistant Machine Washable Cotton/Polyester 4-Pack, Green

Create upscale place settings with the regal look of the Lexington Set of 4 Placemats. The cotton-rich placemats measure 13 inches wide by 19 long and feature a regal, scroll pattern. They won't easily absorb spills or stains - the fabric is water-repellent and stain-resistant for long-lasting use. The easy-clean cotton and polyester blend fabric is heavyweight and highly durable and helps to protect your tablecloth and tabletop from stains and spills. To clean the placemats, either wipe clean or wash in cold water and tumble dry on a low heat setting. Use an iron on a low heat setting to remove wrinkles and creases, if needed. The classic scroll pattern on spruce green fabric will create an elegant look in any dining room and at an affordable price. The Town and Country Living Lexington Placemats are available in a variety of colors so you can choose the hues that best suit your decor: white, ebony, crème, spruce, ruby, and spice. Decorate your table to the highest standards with the Lexington collection. Add matching linens from the Town and Country Lexington Collection to welcome family and guests with a regal backdrop for place settings and delectable dishes on holidays and special occasions. Coordinating table runners, tablecloths, and napkins are also available in a variety of colors and sizes so you can create a decorative dining space that suits the rest of your home decor. Each is sold separately.