Hydro Systems Lexington 60 in. Corner Drop-in Bathtub in White

Featuring a symmetrical design, a trio of backrests and ample room, the Lexington is the answer for the ultimate in personal bathing with room for two if desired. With the built in armrests and spacious interior, relaxation and rejuvenation is just a soak away. Meticulously handcrafted to provide the perfect bathing experience, this sophisticated model features a boldly elegant design while offering 21st Century tub technology that only a luxury bathtub can afford. Hydro Systems uses only the highest quality, durable, easy to clean acrylic that will never fade, stain, or lose its luster. The long lasting, high gloss finish requires a minimal amount of care while providing both sound and temperature insulation. Slip resistant bottoms ensure safety for every member of your family. This model is covered by a 99/9 warranty provides the best coverage in the business. The tub and shell are covered for 99 years, with all major components covered by a 9 year limited warranty. Must order drain separately for this model. Color: White.