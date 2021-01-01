Ample study space and a drawer to store supplies are the hallmarks of our functional and fashionable Lexi Desk. The distinctive crossed design will make your office the focal point of your home. As durable as they are chic, this desk is manufactured using sustainably sourced solid hardwood. The perfect addition to any home office or study space, this desk offers a large work area that comfortably accommodates a laptop or desktop, along with a spacious storage drawer for all of your other work essentials. Atlantic Furniture Lexi 24-in Brown Traditional Rubberwood Writing Desk | AH12234