Lexmark, LEXC3210M0, C3210M0 Magenta Return Program Print Cartridge, 1 Each

Genuine Lexmark supplies are engineered to work Best Together with your Lexmark printer, delivering excellent print quality from the first page to the last. Lexmark offers customers a broad choice of laser toner cartridges and recycling options including easy return to Lexmark. For superior results, always use Genuine Lexmark supplies. Going green has never been easier. Region green has never been easier. Recycle all your used Lexmark supplies by letting us take care of the details. It\u2019s simple, smart and always free. cycle all your used Lexmark supplies by letting us take care of the details. It's simple, smart and always free. Essential to Lexmark print system performance, Unison Toner's unique formulation consistently delivers outstanding image quality, ensures long-life print system reliability and promotes superior sustainability - all in an innovative shake-free print system.