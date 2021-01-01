From qual arc inc
QUAL ARC INC Lewiston Black Decorative Post Mounted Mailbox System with Non-Locking E1 Economy Mailbox
Our Lewiston Equine Post is made from rust-free cast aluminum with a durable weather resistant finish and comes with an E1 Economy Mailbox, support brace with mounting plate, decorative pineapple finial and ornate base. E1 Economy mailbox is made of galvanized steel with a smooth rust-resistant finish, steel latch and red aluminum flag. A wooden bolster plate is included to attach Mailbox to support bracket. Post, support brace, finial and base color: Black Mailbox. Color: Black.