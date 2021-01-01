Lewist 48" Single Sink Bathroom Vanity

By combining a deep wax pine finish with a patterned engineered stone countertop, the vanity brings a wonderful sophisticated style to your bathroom aesthetic. The countertop incorporates a white, under-mount ceramic sink with central predrilled 8” faucet hole, as well as a detachable matching backsplash panel. The freestanding cabinet features two soft-closing doors each with an adjustable interior shelf, along with four soft-closing drawers and one tilt-down drawer for smaller amenities. The vanity requires very simple assembly and comes with premium zinc-alloy hardware in a chic black finish as well as with adjustable leveling feet.