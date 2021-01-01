Lewis Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Hudson Valley Lighting - Color: Brass - Finish: Brass - (2510-AGB)

By Hudson Valley Lighting. Taking a cue from geometry, Lewis staggers eight-sided crystal and metal rods from gorgeous cast holders. The glamour of the crystal contrasts the seriousness of solid metal and makes for a strong and immediate visual impact. By distilling the piece down to only essential elements, the quality of manufacturing and the details of exquisite design emerge. The Lewis Flush Mount Ceiling Light is available in polished nickel or aged brass finishes. UL Listed. Hudson Valley Lighting was established by David Littman in New York as part of the Littman business, a family lighting trade going back three generations. Known best for restoration lighting, Hudson Valley Lighting also features reproduction vintage and transitional fixtures that are classic and versatile. Their high quality, elegant designs are offered in a range of product types, from wall sconces with hand polished metal to crystal chandeliers. Shape: Round. Color: Brass. Finish: Aged Brass