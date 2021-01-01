From fanimation
Fanimation Levon Custom-KIT-72 Levon Custom 72" 8 Blade Ceiling Fan with Remote Control and Wall Control Galvanized / Dark Walnut Fans Ceiling Fans
Fanimation Levon Custom-KIT-72 Levon Custom 72" 8 Blade Ceiling Fan with Remote Control and Wall Control FeaturesFan blades included based on finish chosen (see product image for each finish)Constructed from metalFan is controllable by a remote control or wall control (included)Sloped ceiling compatibleAble to be mounted on low ceilingsIncludes (1) 6" downrodUses an energy efficient reversible 21 watt DC motorUL, CUL, and CSA rated for damp locationsEnergy star certifiedCalifornia Title 24 energy compliantCovered under a limited lifetime manufacturer warrantyDimensionsBlade Span: 72"Height: 15-9/16"Width: 72"Product Weight: 29.1 lbsWire Length: 80"Canopy Height: 2-9/16"Blade SpecificationsNumber of Blades: 8Blades Included: YesReversible Blades: NoBlade Pitch: 14 DegreesMotor SpecificationsSpeeds: 16CFM high: 7695, low: 4023 (cubic feet per minute)RPM high: 95, medium: 72, low: 48Reversible Motor: YesMotor Wattage: 21 watts Indoor Ceiling Fans Galvanized / Dark Walnut