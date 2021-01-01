From fanimation
Fanimation Levon Custom 72-in Brushed Nickel Indoor/Outdoor Ceiling Fan with Remote (8-Blade) | FPD7912BBN-72BL
Levon Custom by Fanimation features a variety of finishes including brushed nickel, black, dark bronze, matte greige, galvanized and matte white. With a variety of optional blade finishes and sweeps, no two Levons will look alike. No matter the finish and blade combination, the Levon Custom is sure to make an impression in any living space by adding contemporary sophistication to the home.