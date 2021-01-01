Lever LED Wall Sconce by Kuzco Lighting - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (WS13760-BK)

Understated, powerful and featuring an aesthetic that emphasizes its functionality, the Lever LED Wall Sconce by Kuzco Lighting will make a welcome addition to a variety of contemporary areas. Its distinguishing feature is a lengthy rectangular arm that resembles a switch, extending diagonally from its frame with power and grace. An LED lamp is integrated into the arm, providing precise yet gentle accent lighting through an Opal diffuser, and its rectangular canopy provides a stout foundation and furthers the low key yet strong aesthetic. Based out of Canada, Kuzco Lighting merges cutting edge technology with clean, functional design and modern sensibilities. Offering quality products on a myriad of budgets for any customer, Kuzco uses the latest LED technology for their contemporary assortment. The company offers a wide selection of lighting options for residential use indoors or outdoors. Color: Black. Finish: Black