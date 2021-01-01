From intimate wm heart

Levels Stackable Hard Anodized Ceramic Nonstick, Cookware Pots and Pans Set, 11 Piece, Black

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. Diamond Advanced Ceramic Nonstick Coating Multiple diamond infused layers make our signature healthy ceramic nonstick coating extremely durable, metal utensil safe and give each pan excellent heat transfer Manufactured without PFAS and PFOA Durable Hard Anodized body maximum strength with scratch resistant construction Comfortable stay-cool handle for secure and comfortable grip Dishwasher safe, Oven safe up to 400F glass lid up to 350F

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com