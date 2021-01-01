From thermaltake
Thermaltake Level 20 GT ARGB Mid Tower Tempered Glass Computer Gaming Case Full Tower CA-1K9-00F1WN-02, Black
Advertisement
Tempered glass panels on the front, top and both sides. The left and right are hinged doors. Preinstalled with two 200mm ARGB LED front fans, 9 addressable LEDs and 16.8 million-color illumination to guarantee a custom system designs. Designed to synchronize with ASUS Aura Sync, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion, MSI Mystic Light Sync and AsRock Polychrome. Patented rotational PCI-E system allows you to stack multiple GPUs either vertically or horizontally. The top-right panel features two USB 3.0 and two USB 2.0 data transfer ports, along with one USB 3.1 Type-C port.