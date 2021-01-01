Levantina Antibacterial 18/10 Stainless Steel Cake Server

Advertisement
Features:The knife has double serration for a durable sharpnessEnhance your dining experience with this beautiful Italian flatwareSet?: NoProduct Type: Cake / Pastry ServerSet Type: Handle Color: SilverDinnerware Storage Included: NoPrimary Material: Stainless Steel (18/10)Handle Pattern: SquareHandle Material: Stainless SteelCountry of Origin: ItalyHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayProduct Care: Wipe Clean with Dry ClothSpefications:CE Certified: FIRA Certified: GreenSpec: ISO 14000 Certified: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoISO 14001 Certified: ISTA 1A Certified: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: ISO 9000 Certified: FSC Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: TAA Compliant: UL Listed: cUL Listed: SCS Certified: NSF Certified: TÜV Rheinland Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: Blauer Engel: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: EPP Compliant: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: ITTO Compliant: Reclaimed Wood: Dimensions:Overall Length - Top to Bottom: 9.6Overall Width - Side to Side: 3Overall Product Weight: 0.4Assembly:Warranty: