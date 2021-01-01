From roundhill furniture
Roundhill Furniture Levan Carved Wood Set with Panel King Bed, Dresser, Mirror, Nightstand, Chest, Light Gray
The set includes a bed, dresser, mirror, nightstand, and chest. The bed features arched headboard with decorative carving detail The pieces of the set feature a natural wood grain top, canted and carved corners, and bracket base. Felt-lined top drawers, with French and English dovetail construction and durable ball-bearing glide. The antique nickel finished bail pulls add a distinguished touch Durable oak veneers over MDF, solid acacia wood frame. The bed comes with 4 bed slats Dimension: King bed set up dimension: 83"W x 91"D x 81"H. King Headboard: 83"W x 4.7"D x 81"H. King Footboard: 82.8"W x 4.3"D x 19"H. King/Queen Rail: 82"W x 2"D x 7.75"H. Dresser: 66"W x 18"D x 40"H. Mirror: 48"W x 4"D x 42"H. Nightstand: 29"W x 17"D x 29"H. Chest: 22"W x 14"D x 24"H Photo May Slightly Different From Actual Item in Terms of Color Due to the Monitor's Display Ships in several boxes, may ship separately