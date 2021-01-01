From signature design by ashley
Lettner 5 Drawer Chest Light Gray - Signature Design by Ashley
Advertisement
Satisfying your taste for tradition, this chest of drawers sports serene sophistication. Forever classic design details-inlaid panels, silvertone patina hardware and bun feet-are so easy to love. Burnished light gray finish elevates the look with modern sensibility. Five roomy drawers keep your wardrobe organized in style. Signature Design by Ashley is a registered trademark of Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc.