Caracole Classic Letters From Home Writing Desk

All work and no play has never looked so beautiful. Enjoy your workspace as never before with this Leaf 3 Drawer Desk crafted of Fumed figured tiger maple. The desktop is distinguished by an inset work surface with a delicate silkscreen pattern. A palette of smoke, taupe silver leaf and platinum bring the multifunctional design alive. You'll be sure to appreciate the beauty of the silkscreen trellis pattern at the bottom of the drawers each time you open them.