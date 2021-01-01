From marmont hill
"Lets Go on an Adventure" Painting Print on Wrapped Canvas
Advertisement
MAAX1227FeaturesArrives ready to hangIncludes a certificate of authenticityProfessionally hand stretchedFine art canvas printArtwork by Sylvia CookSubject: Landscape and natureGender: NeutralStyle: ContemporaryColor: MulticolorTime Period: ContemporaryMedium: Giclee printedArtist: Sylvia CookProduct Type: Graphic artPrimary Art Material: CanvasSize (12" H x 18" W x 1.5" D): Small 18"-24"Size (16" H x 24" W x 1.5" D): Small 18"-24"Size (20" H x 30" W x 1.5" D): Medium 25"-32"Size (24" H x 36" W x 1.5" D): Large 33"-40"Size (30" H x 45" W x 1.5" D): Oversized 41" and aboveSize (40" H x 60" W x 1.5" D): Oversized 41" and aboveDimensionsSize 12" H x 18" W x 1.5" DOverall Height - Top to Bottom: 12"Overall Width - Side to Side: 18"Overall Depth - Front to Back: 1.5"Overall Product Weight: 5 lbsSize 16" H x 24" W x 1.5" DOverall Height - Top to Bottom: 16"Overall Width - Side to Side: 24"Overall Depth - Front to Back: 1.5"Overall Product Weight: 6 lbsSize 20" H x 30" W x 1.5" DOverall Height - Top to Bottom: 20"Overall Width - Side to Side: 30"Overall Depth - Front to Back: 1.5"Overall Product Weight: 6.5 lbsSize 24" H x 36" W x 1.5" DOverall Height - Top to Bottom: 24"Overall Width - Side to Side: 36"Overall Depth - Front to Back: 1.5"Overall Product Weight: 7 lbsSize 30" H x 45" W x 1.5" DOverall Height - Top to Bottom: 30"Overall Width - Side to Side: 45"Overall Depth - Front to Back: 1.5"Overall Product Weight: 9 lbsSize 40" H x 60" W x 1.5" DOverall Height - Top to Bottom: 40"Overall Width - Side to Side: 60"Overall Depth - Front to Back: 1.5"Overall Product Weight: 12 lbs