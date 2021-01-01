Letona Metal Pedestal Picture Frame

Display your favorite photos or pieces of artwork in style with this pedestal photo frame. This unique stand features a sleek black metal stand that can adjust in height for vertical or horizontal display and a round wood base with a natural finish for a modern feel. Stand can fit up to a 5x7 picture, piece of art, or document. Easily load pedestal stand by removing the 2 clear glass panels from the metal stand. Place you photo in-between the glass panels and then load back onto the metal frame and tighten into place. This pedestal frame works well by itself, or buy multiple pedestal frames to create your own unique gallery.