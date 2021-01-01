From pbs fabrics
PBS Fabrics Let The Good Times Roll by LYSA Flower, Quilter's Cotton by The Yard, Geometric Star, Red/Blue
100% Cotton 44/45" wide Designed by Lysa Flower for Paintbrush Studio Fabrics Machine wash cold, tumble dry low, recommended to use a phosphate-free detergent to preserve color This listing is for a one yard cut (36" x 44"). Each quantity purchased is one yard. Multiple quantities of one SKU will be one continuous piece. Swatch images represent a 12" x 12" section of fabric. Printed in the USA with certified Oeko-Tex Standard 100 Ink, commercially finished and softened.