Leslie 1 - Light 5.5" Simple Globe Flush Mount

Brighten up your room with the Yosemite Home Decor Leslie 1 Light Semi Flush Mount. It is available in different finishes to choose from. The semi flush mount includes mounting brackets that add to its easy installation. It is made from opal glass that is gorgeous and enhances the look of your room. This flush mount is perfect for ambient lighting in medium-sized rooms. It accommodates a 60W medium base incandescent bulb that is not included. This flush mount works on 120 volts. This flush mount from Yosemite Home Decor is UL listed that makes it safe for residential use. Finish: White