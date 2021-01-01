From lesbian pride peace & love creationz
Lesbian Pride Peace & Love Creationz Lesbian Flag Peace & Love LGBTQ Pride Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
The word lesbian is also used for women in relation to their sexual identity or sexual behavior, regardless of sexual orientation, or as an adjective to characterize or associate nouns with female homosexuality or same-sex attraction. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only