LEORY NC-A1 Audio Mixer Bluetooth Live Sound Card Condenser Microphone for KTV Mobile Phone Computer Live Broadcast Gaming-Black/Sound Card only
Specifications: Microphone: Product name: condenser microphoneProduct model number: E-300Product Type: Kalok microphoneMonomer: 32 super-cardioid condenser microphoneDirectivity: Heart ShapedFrequency response: 30HZ- 18KHZSensitivity: -36dB+ 2dBDC phantom power-supply: IEC268-15Output impedance: 252Load impedance: >10002Noise Level: 7dB-A (IBC651)Sound Pressure Level: 146dB SPLPower supply: +48V?Features:12 kinds of sound effectsBluetooth accompanimentDual DSP audio processing chipAdjustable noise reductionLossless monitoringDirect speakersCool colorful lightsSuitable for: conference, concert halls, KTVsinging, recording studiosPackage Included: NCA1 Package:1 x NC-A1 Sound Card1 x Charging cable2 x Audio cableNCA1 E300 Mic Package:1 x NC-A1 Sound Card1 x Charging cable2 x Audio cable1 x Microphone cable1 x E300 microphone1 x Microphone stand1 x Headphone