Leopard Print with White Cuff Christmas Stocking - Wondershop

Glam up your mantelpiece with the Leopard Print With White Cuff Christmas Stocking from Wondershop™. This fun and fancy leopard print Christmas stocking is just the thing for a sophisticated relative who enjoys the finer presents in life. It also acts as a whimsical deviation from the usual Christmas fare, while still maintaining a festive look in your home. Express your holiday spirit the way you want with a faux-fur Christmas stocking. 100percent Satisfaction Guaranteed. Pattern: Leopard Spot.