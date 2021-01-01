Get the PA Vinyl Leopard Print Iron On Vinyl at Michaels. com. This fashion patterns is thin, slightly stretchy, and do not require the use of a transfer tape. Just cut your mirrored image on a personal electronic cutting machine, weed undesired vinyl away, and apply to your garment. This fashion patterns is thin, slightly stretchy, and do not require the use of a transfer tape. Just cut your mirrored image on a personal electronic cutting machine, weed undesired vinyl away, and apply to your garment. Heat for 15 - 20 seconds with medium pressure, cool, then remove the lining film. Details: Leopard print 12" x 15" 1 roll For best results, use on white or light colored, cotton or polyester fabrics Not for nylon and other coated textiles Wash inside out in cool water after 24 hours, tumble dry | PA Vinyl Leopard Print Iron On Vinyl | Michaels®