Furnish My Place Leopard Print Area Runner Rug - 2 ft. x 8 ft., Dark Grey, Rectangular Accent Rug with Contemporary Design

Area Rug: Accentuate the overall aesthetics of your interior decor schemes with this exceptionally designed floor rug. Purposely crafted for indoor use, this rug adds a contemporary flair in your existing decor schemes. Material Used: The synthetic rug is made with the premium quality polypropylene fabric that makes it strong and durable enough to withstand the test of time. The rug has a jute backing that makes it a preferable pick for heavily trafficked households. Elegant Design: Adding a natural and wild-like charm, this rug features leopard print design for undeniable aesthetics. Exclusive and raw, the rectangular rug creates a dynamic statement in your home aesthetics. Decor Aesthetic: A perfect addition to make your interior schemes outshine, this rug works well with the contemporary and transitional schemes. Place it in the bedrooms, dining rooms, and hallways to captivate an effortless attention. Product Specifications: The Leopard Print Area Rug is available in decent Dark Grey shades with hues of Navy, Light Grey and Dark Grey. It measures 2 ft. in width and 8 ft. in height.