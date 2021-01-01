Shop RoomMates Leopard Peel & Stick Wallpaper at Michaels. com. Completely safe for walls, this peel and stick wallpaper leaves surfaces free of sticky residue. Sophisticated and chic, add instant flair to any space or decor with Gold Leopard Peel and Stick Wallpaper. From walls to DIY crafts, splash this modern geometric pattern on any clean flat surface in minutes. Install with two easy steps - just peel and stick! Plus, it's removable making it the ultimate temporary decorating solution. Completely safe for walls, this peel and stick wallpaper leaves surfaces free of sticky residue. Details: Leopard pattern design 20.5" x 16.5ft. 1 roll Covers approximately 28.18 sq. ft. 20.5" pattern repeat | RoomMates Leopard Peel & Stick Wallpaper | Michaels®