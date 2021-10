100% Hand-Made. Made in America.Welcome to the Jungle! In this collection, we combine beautiful color-coordinated prints from the heart of the jungle. With realistic animal profiles mixing into the green foliage these are perfect to add a pop of color to your decor. With our array of different animals available you are sure to find a jungle buddy that you love.Be sure to pair with our other animals in the collection and the beautiful backing pillows that add to your statement piece.