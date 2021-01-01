East Urban Home Leopard Fur Safari V Mid-Century Modern Throw Pillow

Decorative Throw Pillows for Couch Bed Sofa with Zip CoversAn easy, fun way to add a pop of color or bring new life to any room in your home or office is with these beautiful Abstract throw pillows. Dress up your bed, sofa or lounger with this decorative design art pillows. Perfect as Mid-Century Modern bedroom decor, lounge decor Tropical living room decor. It adds a fun accent to any room. Throw pillows really do work wonders: they can transform any room from uninviting discomfort to warm and welcoming. And they really do go almost anywhere - arrange a couple on the couch or sofa, place one in your overstuffed chair for extra coziness, toss a couple on the bed and prop yourself up for a great read. These Abstract pillow is printed using High Color Density Italian inks to create a vibrantly colored, sharp artwork.Features:- Perfect accent to any furniture piece- Basic shapes with a modern graphic design twist- Printed on 100% light weight polyester- Cushion filled with 100% polyester fill- Wrinkle resistant fabric- Zip Closure so you can remove the pillow from its’ cover- Down-like comfort - Odorless- 100% Hypoallergenic- Machine Wash Cold Separately, Gently Cycle Only, No bleach, hang to dry- Print on Demand with High Density Italian Ink- Available in Several sizes- Attribute :Mid-Century Modern, Tropical, Modern & Contemporary- Subject : Abstract Size: 16" x 16"