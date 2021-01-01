From share our strength
Leopard Credit Card Holder for Back of Phone Adhesive Cell Phone Pocket Stick On Wallet Holder Phone Pocket Pouch Sleeves for iPhoneSamsung Android.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Card Holder For Back of Phone Leopard - providing a high quality and fashionable way to easily store cards and cash. Easy turn your Cell Phone into a handy pouch. No more need for a bulky wallet or purse. Save your time and space costs Tight and High Safety- This cell phone stick on wallet uses a 3M adhesive tape backing for a strong, super adhesive. Long-lasting hold. Even it from falling, even when the pocket is upside down! High Quality Leopard Phone Card Holder Sleeves- It can securely store cards, carry business cards, a driver license, money, and other small stuff which is a perfect substitute item of wallet, money clip, purse or wristlet. How to Use - Peel off the cover of the sticker, recommend stick on wallet to your cell phone case, don't stick directly on the phone. Fit Most 4.7' Phone or 4.7' Above Phones - Stretchy stick-on Phone Pocket sticks to IPhone, G