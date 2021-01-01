LEONLITE LED Flush Mount Ceiling Spot Light with Junction Box, 3000K Warm White, Dimmable LED Integrated Spotlights for Corridor, Living Room, Hallway

LEONLITE LED Flush Mount Ceiling Spot Light with Junction Box, 3000K Warm White, Dimmable LED Integrated Spotlights for Corridor, Living Room, HallwayCeiling Spotlight with J-BoxThis ceiling mount spot light's junction box matches with 3inch and 4inch diameter holes for an easy installation. This LED integrated spotlight's light heads have a 34 degree beam angle and can be rotated 350 degree horizontally and 180 degree vertically to achieve precise directional lighting.12W LED Integrated Spot LightThis ceiling mount spot light only needs 12W to deliver 950lm of bright light while the integrated high-quality LED chips eliminate the need for frequent replacement and save cost.Safe & Beautiful DesignThis ceiling mount spot light is ETL and Energy Star listed. The spotlight's built-in wire design makes it safer to use and more beautiful to look at. Combined with the unique color matching of the lamp body, making it your best choice for integrated spot light.10%-100% Triac DimmingThis LED flush mount ceiling spot light can be smoothly dimmed from 10% to 100%. The high CRI90+ vividly displays the natural color of objects for a better lighting effect.50,000hrs LifetimeThis single head LED spot light lasts a super-long 50,000hrs, twice as long as the general integrated spotlights. The included 5-year warranty guarantees your rights and benefits the day you make your purchase, no worry about service at all.Compatible DimmersLUTRON: CTCL-153PDH, CTCL-153P, CT-600P, DVCL-153PLEVITON: 6672, 6674PASS & SEYMOUR: HCL453PTCCCV6Specifications:Wattage: 12WVoltage: 120VEquivalent: 70WLuminous flux: 950lmCRI>90Lifespan: 50,000hrsBeam angle: 34 degreeCCT: 3000K warm whiteDimming range: 10%-100%Working temperature: -4 Fahrenheit-104 FahrenheitMaterial: Die-casted aluminum