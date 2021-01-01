Trademark Fine Art 'Leonard Hearns' Canvas Art by Gregg Degroat

Artist: Gregg DegroatSubject: PeopleStyle: Modern & ContemporaryProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features to people fighting in the center of the frame.Born in Springfield, Ohio, I enjoyed an “artsy” upbringing. My father was an illustrator in the Air Force — a renaissance man of sorts. He had a local reputation as a sign painter, architect, portrait painter and athlete. He had me catching softballs and drawing horses and hair by the time I was 4. My mom sang and played piano in her church choir, and she taught me to sing in harmony, although I passed on the piano, which is where my brother excels. My sister drew, sang and has exquisite taste in interior design. In time, though I love both. I grew more artistic than athletic and sang in gospel groups and choirs and fronted many bands, including one in Iceland during a Air Force assignment. Drawing was great, but it took a back seat to music during most of my 20s. That all changed in an instant while laboring for the DT&I Railroad one day while helping to rip out an old railroad track with a pick axe. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.