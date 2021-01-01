Leon Outdoor Striped Bean Bag Ottoman

The Leon Outdoor Bean Bag Ottoman is the perfect way to prop up your feet on the patio or deck! Say goodbye to uncomfortable hardwood or metal patio furniture because the EPS bead filling inside the Leon conforms to your body. This draped ottoman caters to a variety of needs: use it as a traditional footrest, pop a squat for an extra seat, or set it beside your favorite lounger for a side table. The Leon is covered with solution dyed acrylic fabric that is fade, mold, UV, and weather resistant ensuring that it will last for seasons and stay cool in the summer sun. Bring it inside for a modern and unique accent piece when the seasons change to colder weather. The Leon pairs perfectly with the Jaxx Juniper, Twist, and Ponce Chairs (sold separately). The cover is removable and machine washable to ensure your Leon always looks its best. Care instructions for cover: machine wash with cold water, hang dry. Upholstery: Taupe Striped