Leo Wall Sconce by Troy Lighting - Color: Black - Finish: Matte - (B7812-SBK)

Increase your lighting capabilities within any room of your home with the Leo Wall Sconce. Made with 100% hand-crafted iron with rotating shades, this fixture is perfect for the modern home. From the rectangular backplate to the rich materials, this fixture will dazzle in your living room, bedroom or hallway. California-based Troy Lighting was founded in 1963 with a focus on both indoor and outdoor lighting options. Best known for their playful, mid-century modern designs with an industrial edge, Troy Lighting seeks to use custom-made parts for each piece they produce. Their Andromeda 12 light pendant looks chic in a contemporary home while the Watson outdoor wall sconce is ideal for lighting communal outdoor spaces. Color: Black. Finish: Satin Black