The Hanging Globe pendant collection by Sea Gull Lighting has four sizes of the same sleek retro silhouette – in heights of 8.5 In., 10.75 In., 12.5 In. and 14.75. All in a white finish with opal glass to softly diffuse the light, each fixture comes with 54 of cuttable cord to customize the installation exactly to your needs. All these pendants easily convert to LED by purchasing LED replacement lamps sold separately. Sea Gull Lighting Leo- Hanging Globe White Modern/Contemporary White Glass Globe Mini Pendant Light | 6018EN3-15