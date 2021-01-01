Lenyx 2-Piece Leather Sectional

Designed by Mermelada Estudio, saddle brown leather sectional lounges ultra-low with overstuffed cushions that beckon for late-night hangs. Straightforward lines keep the focus on comfort/cool-factor. Arrange and rearrange sectional pieces to fit your changing needs, and connect with sectional clip mechanism to ensure they won't separate while in use. Learn more about Mermelada Estudio on our blog. CB2 exclusive. -Designed by Mermelada Estudio -Top-grain buffalo leather -Sinuous wire suspension -Each piece will vary due to natural leather -Leather will age and soften over time and develop natural variations in color and markings -Polyfoam and fiber-feather blend seat cushions -Blot spills immediately -Keep out of direct sunlight -Made in Vietnam