64"Lenth ,Living Room Bedroom Tufted Upholstered Textured Fabric Chaise Lounge With Toss Pillow ,Warm Grey

This modern chaise lounge is a wonderful addition to any living room.Keep it off to the side as a reading nook area or feature it alongside your couch as an extended part of your seating for the ultimate movie watching experience.The track arms, back, and seat are upholstered with a warm grey hue that brings the perfect amount of coastal and farmhouse style to your space. With comfortable foam, pocket spring-filled cushions that are supported by a sinuous spring construction,this chaise can provide you an excellent usage experience.