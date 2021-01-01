Baldwin 85350.LENT Left Handed Manchester Single Cylinder Handleset with Wave Interior Lever and Emergency Egress Function Satin Chrome Handleset

Baldwin 85350.LENT Left Handed Manchester Single Cylinder Handleset with Wave Interior Lever and Emergency Egress Function Baldwin 85350.LENT Left Handed Manchester Single Cylinder Handleset with Wave Interior Lever and Emergency Egress FunctionThe classic look of the Manchester handleset calls up images of rolling gardens, and the welcoming entrance of a stately English manor. With beauty and an attention to detail that is hard to miss, this handleset is sure to brighten your doorway! The single cylinder lock locks and unlocks on the outside with a key, and from the inside with a push turn. The emergency egress function allows the latch and bolt to be retracted at the same time by pulling the inside lever. The bolt will remain unlocked until locked with key or push turn.Grade 1 ANSI RatingSpecially-designed reinforcing strike constructed of high grade steel for ultimate strength and durabilityThe cylinder housing is protected with a free-turning exterior cylinder guard fabricated from solid brass to resist gripping or twistingMade of solid forged brass for a difference you can feel.Polished and Finished By Hand!Finishes match those of other Baldwin products for unity of design.Solid forged construction is done in the centuries old European tradition!Baldwin products features the highest quality and craftsmanship that has been respected for generations. Single Cylinder Satin Chrome