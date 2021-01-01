Baldwin 85320.LENT Left Handed Madison Single Cylinder Handleset with Classic Interior Lever Antique Nickel Handleset Keyed Entry Single Cylinder

Baldwin 85320.LENT Left Handed Madison Single Cylinder Handleset with Classic Interior Lever Baldwin 85320.LENT Left Handed Madison Single Cylinder Handleset with Classic Interior Lever The Madison handleset features a classically styled pull and grip with a square mounting and a squared deadbolt. Its simple and beautiful design will complement a variety of decors. With Baldwin you never have to sacrifice style for security! Single cylinder function locks and unlocks with a push turn on the inside and a key on the outside. Deadbolt case is formed with heavy steel Grade 1 ANSI Rating Specially-designed reinforcing strike constructed of high grade steel for ultimate strength and durability The cylinder housing is protected with a free-turning exterior cylinder guard fabricated from solid brass to resist gripping or twisting Made of solid forged brass for a difference you can feel. Polished and Finished By Hand! Finishes match those of other Baldwin products for unity of design. Solid forged construction is done in the centuries old European tradition! Baldwin products features the highest quality and craftsmanship that has been respected for generations. Single Cylinder Antique Nickel