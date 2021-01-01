Baldwin 85337.LENT Left Handed Bethpage Escutcheon Single Cylinder Handleset with Bethpage Interior Lever and Emergency Egress Distressed Antique

Baldwin 85337.LENT Left Handed Bethpage Escutcheon Single Cylinder Handleset with Bethpage Interior Lever and Emergency Egress Baldwin 85337.LENT Left Handed Bethpage Escutcheon Single Cylinder Handleset with Bethpage Interior Lever The beautiful Bethpage handleset has a look that has stood the test of time. Its delicate curves and attention to detail will brighten any doorway! With Baldwin you never have to sacrifice style for security. The single cylinder function locks and unlocks from the inside with a push turn and from the outside with a key. Grade 1 ANSI Rating Deadbolt Borehole to Latch Borehole is 5.5" Specially-designed reinforcing strike constructed of high grade steel for ultimate strength and durability The cylinder housing is protected with a free-turning exterior cylinder guard fabricated from solid brass to resist gripping or twisting Made of solid forged brass for a difference you can feel. Polished and Finished By Hand! Finishes match those of other Baldwin products for unity of design. Solid forged construction is done in the centuries old European tradition! Baldwin products features the highest quality and craftsmanship that has been respected for generations. Single Cylinder Distressed Antique Nickel