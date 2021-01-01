Lens Mount Adapter Nikon G Lens to M43 Micro Four Thirds M43 System Camera Adapter GF2 GF3 G2 G3 GH2 EPL3 PM1

Smooth surface for effortless mount, Infinity focus allowed, anodized aluminum construction. There are no electrical contacts in the adapter ring, exposure and focus has to be adjusted manually. Compatible Cameras (Including, but not limited to): Olympus PEN E-PL1, E-PL1s, E-PL2, E-PL3, E-P2, E-P3, E-M, OM-D, E-M5, E-M10, Panasonic Lumix DMC-G1, G2, G3, G10, GX1, GH1, GH2, GF1, GF2, GF3, GF5, GH4, Panasonic AG-AF100. Suitable for: Lens: Nikon G/F/AI/AIS/D lens. Please note: If you want to use nikon AI lens on this Nikon(G) adapter ring, it could be attached, but the aperture control ring could not be usedas there is a pin on Nikon(G) lens that could move the aperture control ring but no on AI lens. Please note: Infinity focus positionthe position of the infinity mark of the telephoto lens or super telephoto lens is shifted slightly to the positive side to enable focus adjustment even when focus shift is caused due to temperature changes. The shift range is den