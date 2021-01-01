Lens Mount Adapter Compatible with Pentacon Six P6 Lens and Canon EOS EFEFS Camera Body

Allows a Pentacon Six (P6) mount lens to be used with a Canon EOS (EF or EF-S) camera body. Compatible with, but not limited to: All Canon EOS D and Ds models (5Ds, 200D, 1300D, 600D, 6D Mark II, 1D X Mark II, etc.), all Canon EOS Rebel models (T1i, T2i, T5i, etc.), all Canon EOS C, Elan, Kiss, 1-D and 1-N models, plus Canon EOS 1, 3, 30, 620, 630, 650, 700, 750, 850, 3000, 5000, 1v, DCS1, DCS3 & A2 cameras Automatic functions will not work with this adapter (E.g. auto-focusing and automatic aperture) but you can manually set functions Supports manual control, manual focus, manual exposure and focus to infinity Made from hardened aluminum and brass 5 trees planted for every product purchased. Join the revolution!