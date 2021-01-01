From easton archery
Lens Mount Adapter Compatible with M42 Screw Lens and Sony E Camera Body
Allows a M42 screw lens to be used on Sony E-mount camera body. Works with, but not limited to: Sony Alpha a7, a7 II, a7 III, a7R, a7R II, a7R III, a7S, a7S II, a9, Sony Alpha a3000, a3500, a5000, a5100, a6000, a6300, a6400, a6500, aQX1, Sony NEX-3, NEX-3N, NEX-5, NEX-5N, NEX-5R, NEX-5T, NEX-6, NEX-7, NEX-7R, NEX-C3, NEX-EA50 NEX-F3, NEX-FS100, NEX-FS700, NEX-VG10, NEX-VG20, NEX-VG30, NEX-VG900, PXW-FS5, PXW-FS7 & PXW-FS7 II Automatic functions will not work with this adapter (E.g. auto-focusing and automatic aperture) but you can manually set functions Supports manual control, manual focus, manual exposure and focus to infinity Made from hardened aluminum and brass 5 trees planted for every product purchased. Join the revolution!