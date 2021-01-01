Lens LED Wall Sconce by LZF - Color: Black - Finish: Matte - (LENS OV A BK LED DIM UL 20)

The Lens LED Wall Sconce from LZF brings tranquility to the home with a soothing modern piece made of smooth metal and wood veneer. Resting against the wall, the various finishes of this lovely fixture allow it to stand out among other objects, bringing lightness and cheer to the dÃ©cor. Designers Eduardo VillalÃ³n and Alberto SÃ¡nchez of Mut Design sought to create an effortless lamp that expresses itself. The integrated LED within sends out a clean glow through the veneer that brings it to life. Starting in a small studio in Valencia's historic center in 1994, then moving into a converted winery, LZF Lamps offers charming, unique lighting. Their environmentally friendly, contemporary designs are made by hand and use natural timber veneer to create diffused light with a warm, even glow. From the award-winning bloom of the Agatha Pendant to the pure simplicity of the Air Table Lamp, their products' elegant structural presence inspires passion and creativity. Color: Black. Finish: Matte Black